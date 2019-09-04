Ariana Grande sues fashion firm over ‘look-alike model’

A file picture of US singer Ariana Grande. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — US pop star Ariana Grande has sued fashion retailer Forever 21 for using her trademark style to promote its products without her permission, including adverts featuring a “look-alike model”.

Grande is seeking US$10 million (RM42.2 million) over claims the brand, and its spin-off cosmetics line Riley Rose, created an online campaign with striking similarities to her music videos, such as 7 Rings, from late last year.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles district court yesterday, claims the campaign was intended to trick consumers into believing Grande had endorsed Forever 21’s youth-oriented products.

“Even a single social media post by Ms Grande can garner fees of several hundred thousand dollars, and her longer-term endorsement arrangements command fees in the millions of dollars,” it said.

Grande has 163 million Instagram followers, making her the most-followed woman on the photo- and video-sharing social media platform.

Images from Forever 21’s Instagram account cited by the lawsuit showed a model wearing purple camouflage clothing and a pink headband and boots similar to those worn by Grande in the 7 Rings music video.

The images appear to have been taken down from the company’s social media accounts.

A Forever 21 statement denied the allegations, adding that the fashion firm has “worked with (Grande’s) licensing company over the past two years.”

“We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future,” it added.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Forever 21 was preparing for a bankruptcy filing. — AFP