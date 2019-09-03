Fans voice worry over Korean actress Song Hye-kyo's weight loss in recent ad

Song Hye-Kyo appeared in a latest advertisement in light make up but fans are concerned she may be losing too much weight. — Picture by Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Korean screen darling Song Hye-Kyo is on a roll despite her recent divorce from actor Song Joong-ki.

After appearing in gothic make-up during an earlier campaign, this time she appeared sporting lighter make-up for an advertisement shoot.

It didn't, however, stop fans from speculating about her well-being as she seems to have lost weight.

China Press reported that the former Mrs Song Joong-ki appeared her sweet looking self and at the same time, showed off her smooth skin.

The daily reported that fans observed that Hye-kyo used to be on the "voluptuous side" but for her latest advertisement, her breasts looked to have dropped a size.

It was previously reported that the divorce from Joong-ki has not affected Hye-kyo’s reputation with many companies getting in line to sign her up to promote their products as a show of support.