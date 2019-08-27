TV host Nana Mahazan heartbroken after Instagram users say daughter ‘looks like an animal’

Nana has been defending her daughter against malicious remarks made online. — Courtesy of Instagram/nanamahazan

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — Television personality Nana Mahazan has pleaded with social media users to stop cyberbullying her nine-year-old daughter Althea Raqeem Brian.

The former Akademi Fantasia contestant told mStar that negative comments about her eldest child’s physical appearance were becoming increasingly common on her Instagram.

“My child is constantly a hate victim with lots of name-calling. Some say she looks sloppy and others say she has the face of an animal.

“Thankfully, my children don’t see the comments but I feel disappointed whenever I read them. I immediately delete them and block the users.

“If you want to bash me it’s fine, just don’t target my child... I can only rage on my own and erase the comments, that’s all I can do,” she said.

Nana, who regularly shares pictures of her family on social media, said she gives Althea the freedom to dress up however she likes as she is still a young child.

“Some people say that only mum is pretty while the child looks messy, but the truth is that I don’t attempt to forbid her from wearing what she wants.

“She’s still searching for her own identity. It’s not like I want to force her to put on a pair of high heels.”

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time the nine-year-old has become the target of keyboard warriors.

Althea was also the subject of hate and criticism for her so-called “sloppy” sense of style and protruding front teeth in December 2018, also prompting Nana to speak up in her defence.