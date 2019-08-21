Neelofa hospitalised over Influenza A

Neelofa said she had been infected on a trip to Saudi Arabia. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Popular television host and entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Nor is now being treated at a hospital in KL for Influenza A.

In a Twitter post, she said she had been infected during a recent trip trip to Saudi Arabia.

“I would like to apologise to all my clients, partners and anyone who has made appointments with me this week,” she said.

Dear all, a message from Neelofa. Thank you for reading!



Neelofa said she had also been told to not receive any visitors, and that she would be quarantined at the hospital for a week.