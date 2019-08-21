Malay Mail

Neelofa hospitalised over Influenza A

Published 55 minutes ago on 21 August 2019

By Shazwan Mustafa Kamal

Neelofa said she had been infected on a trip to Saudi Arabia. — Picture via Instagram
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 —  Popular television host and entrepreneur  Noor Neelofa Mohd Nor is now being treated at a hospital in KL for Influenza A.

In a Twitter post, she said she had been infected during a recent trip trip to Saudi Arabia.

“I would like to apologise to all my clients, partners and anyone who has made appointments with me this week,” she said.

 

 

Neelofa said she had also been told to not receive any visitors, and that she would be quarantined at the hospital for a week.

