Critically acclaimed Malaysian crime thriller ‘Fly by Night’ lands on Netflix (VIDEO)

Actors Fabian Loo and Bront Palarae star in the critically acclaimed film by Zahir Omar. — Pix courtesy of Planet Films

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — If you missed out on Malaysian film Fly by Night in the cinema circuit, the movie which drew rave reviews around the world begins its run on streaming giant Netflix beginning today.

Released in local cinemas in April after making waves abroad at the festival circuit, the crime thriller is available as part of Netflix’s offering in conjunction with the upcoming National Day celebrations.

The film made it to seven international festivals including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, New York Asian Film Festival, Macau International Film Festival And Awards and Busan International Film Festival.

The hype and accolades however did not translate to commercial success in the domestic market, where its stylish storytelling and excellent acting were let down only by the shockingly short run in Malaysian cinemas.

Although the film only survived seven days in Malaysian cinemas, director Zahir Omar said now is the chance for viewers to watch it at their own convenience.

“I’m so stoked to be able to share Fly by Night with Malaysians. The cast and crew put in their best, so again hats off to them,” he told Malay Mail today.

“For those who watched Fly by Night and want to watch it again, as well as those that missed the chance to catch it in cinemas, here it is, right in your living room.

"Thank you in advance for the support and please continue to support our local films. With your support, the industry can only move forward and upwards."

The film tells the story of two brothers moonlighting as taxi drivers whose plans to extort a wealthy passenger go awry.

Actor Bront Palarae who stars in the film as Inspector Kamal said in a statement he was delighted that the film was now on the streaming platform.

“It’s a story that we wanted to share with the world. We had a good run at various film festivals and can’t wait to see the response of audiences from different parts of the world.

“And to the Malaysians who missed our theatrical run earlier this year, this is a perfect opportunity to catch the film,” said Bront.

Unlike other homegrown films, Fly by Night is hailed for pushing the boundaries of Malaysian films which are usually segregated by race and language.

As part of the Bebas Bersama Netflix lineup for Merdeka and Malaysia Day, an array of Malaysian films will be available for streaming.

They include Polis Evo I, Polis Evo 2, Till Death: Azalea’s Wrath, Munafik 2, Hantu Kak Limah, Paskal, Pulang, Jagat and the award-winning Crossroads: One Two Jaga.

Netflix has also curated 62 films and series to mark the 62nd year of Malaysia’s independence, and the full list is available here.