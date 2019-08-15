The Clash gets new exhibition to mark 40th anniversary of 'London Calling'

Clash members Paul Simonon (left) and Joe Strummer — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 15 — The Museum of London has recently announced the exhibition “The Clash: London Calling,” titled after the British band's landmark 1979 album.

The presentation will feature over 100 personal items from The Clash's archive, including some that were previously unseen.

Among them is bassist Paul Simonon's Fender guitar that he famously destroyed during a concert at the Palladium in New York on September 21, 1979.

“I was sort of annoyed that the bouncers wouldn't let the audience stand up out their chairs. That frustrated me to the point that I destroyed this bass guitar... Unfortunately, you tend to destroy things that you love in temper,” Simonon told Fender in an interview.

The black-and-white photograph was later used as the cover for the Clash's third album, London Calling.

The exhibition will also include memorabilia like drummer Topper Headon's drumsticks, guitarist Mick Jones' handwritten album sequence note, as well as late frontman Joe Strummer's notebook and typewriter.

Bassist Paul Simonon's famous Fender guitar will be on view in London November. — Image courtesy of The Clash Archive via AFP

Stage clothes, photos, films, and draft lyrics will also be on view, “giving new insight into their recording process and the making of London Calling.”

Beatrice Behlen, senior curator of fashion and decorative arts at the Museum of London, called The Clash's landmark album “a rallying call for Londoners and people around the world.”

“At the Museum of London, we tell the stories of our capital through the objects and memories of the people who have lived here. This display will provide a brand new, exciting, and vibrant take on this, showcasing rarely seen personal objects and telling the incredible story of how London Calling was, and for many still is, the sound of a generation,” she added in a statement.

A 120-page book, entitled London Calling Scrapbook, will also be released by Sony to coincide with the opening of the exhibition.

The hardcover companion features handwritten lyrics, notes, and photos, as well as previously unseen material from the period the album was made.

The exhibition “The Clash: London Calling” will be on view from November 15 through the Spring of 2020 at the Museum of London. — AFP-Relaxnews