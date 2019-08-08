Westlife concert organiser for Malaysia promises shows will be on

The organiser behind Westlife’s Malaysian concerts has come forward to put the minds of ticket buyers at ease after a previous event by them was axed at the 11th hour. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — The organiser of Westlife’s upcoming Malaysian concerts MacpiePro has reassured fans that the gigs scheduled for tonight and tomorrow evening will go on as planned.

MacpiePro Berhad chief executive officer Francis Leong told online portal Gempak that they have already secured the necessary permits including permission from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).

“Our side has requested permits for Westlife’s The 20 Tour 2019 Live in Kuala Lumpur through standardised procedures and we’re very thankful to MBSA and the relevant authorities for giving us the approval to stage this event.

“To the fans, don’t worry because the concerts will go on and you can witness a great performance from Westlife.”

Leong also thanked everyone for their continued support for the organisers.

Ticket buyers became anxious over whether Westlife's gigs would suffer the same fate as KPop star Kim Jaehwan’s July 27 fanmeeting, which was cancelled by MacpiePro on the day of the event itself.

In a statement, MacpiePro cited unsuccessful attempts to procure a concert permit which resulted in the event being called off at the very last minute.

The announcement of Westlife’s back-to-back shows for August 8 and 9 was met with an enthusiastic reception from Malaysian fans, selling out in less than 32 hours after ticket sales went live.

The Irish quartet will perform their first show tonight at Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam.