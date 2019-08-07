Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo join Octavia Spencer in Netflix’s ‘Madam CJ Walker’

Actress Tiffany Haddish arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood March 4, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Netflix’s upcoming limited series Madam CJ Walker has announced new cast members including Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Blair Underwood, Garrett Morris and Kevin Carroll.

The project about legendary African-American hair care pioneer, political activist and philanthropist Madam CJ Walker is inspired by the book On Her Own Ground by A’Lelia Bundles, Walker’s great-great-granddaughter.

Octavia Spencer was previously announced as playing the lead role of Sarah Breedlove, or Madam C.J. Walker, the turn-of-the-century mogul who overcame discrimination, family challenges and rivalries to become America’s first black self-made female millionaire.

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) will play Lelia, Sarah’s feisty, independent daughter. Carmen Ejogo (Selma) will play Addie, a hairstylist and competitive businesswoman. A friend of Sarah’s, she later becomes a formidable business rival.

Blair Underwood (When They See Us) will play Charles James (CJ) Walker, Sarah’s husband. Garrett Morris (2 Broke Girls) and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) also star as CJ’s father Cleophus and Ransom, who helps Sarah with her hair care patents and becomes her company’s lawyer, respectively.

The project is produced by SpringHill Entertainment and Zero Gravity in association with Warner Bros. Television. Spencer also executive produces alongside Christine Holder, Mark Holder, and LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.

Nicole Jefferson Asher will serve as a co-executive producer and writer on the project, while Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson will showrun, write and executive produce.

Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou, Talk to Me) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

The series is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews