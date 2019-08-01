South Korean actor Song Joong-ki's pockets take hit following divorce from Song Hye-kyo

Song Joong-ki's popularity has taken a beating following his divorce from Song Hye-koo. — Picture via Instagram/songjoongkionly

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The divorce of South Korea's golden couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo has not been good for the actor.

South Korean media, according to Oriental Daily, have reported that Joong-ki's advertising tie-ins have lessened following his divorce from Hye-kyo.

While Joong-ki is currently facing a tight filming schedule, his jobs have reduced significantly following the divorce announcement.

The former lovebirds finalised their divorce on July 22 with no division of property or settlement money, were the “it” couple back home for their fairytale romance.

As a result of the split, drama production companies are reportedly including a “divorce clause” in upcoming contracts after Arthdal Chronicles — a South Korean fantasy series starring the 33-year-old suffered a slide in ratings.

Despite her divorce from Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo is still very much sought after in South Korea for advertisements. — Picture via Instagram/ kyo1122

Industry insiders have reported that actors involved in controversies due to a divorce midway through a series may have to pay three times their contract fee as a penalty.

Ex-wife Hye-ko, however, has yet to be affected significantly with companies continuing to support her, maintaining her position as the most sought after artist for endorsements in South Korea.