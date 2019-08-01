James Wan slated to direct an original new horror film

Australian/Malaysian director James Wan (‘Saw,’ ‘The Conjuring’) is working on a new horror film. — AFP pic.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Following 2010’s Insidious, director James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring) is going back to his roots to direct a new horror movie which should start filming in the fall, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

One year after Aquaman, which grossed over US$1 billion (RM4.14 billion) worldwide, James Wan is working on his next feature film, to be shot in Los Angeles and produced by Wan alongside Michael Clear via their production company Atomic Monster.

Starlight Media and Midas Innovation will be independently financing this work of fiction — in addition to retaining the film’s Chinese distribution rights — while New Line Cinema will handle distribution in the rest of the world.

In addition to his directing duties, the filmmaker will be handling screenwriting with Ingrid Bisu. The plot’s details are still secret, but the feature is said to be tackling a genre of horror that Wan hasn’t yet explored.

The new project will precede Aquaman 2, which Wan will produce and possibly direct. — AFP-Relaxnews