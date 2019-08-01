A new Blink 182 opus to be released just after ‘Nine’

Blink 182’s ‘Nine’ is slated for release on September 20. — Picture courtesy of Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — While the American pop-punk band’s ninth album is slated for a September release, a new EP is also in the works.

On September 20, the pop-punk unit will be releasing its latest studio album Nine, which will feature lead singles Darkside, Happy Days, Generational Divide and Blame It on My Youth.

NME is now reporting that a new release might be coming down the pipeline, coming out in 2020. The latter would be a compilation of tracks that didn’t make the cut on Blink 182’s forthcoming album, including a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Lil Uzi Vert.

The British outlet reports that co-founder-bassist-lead singer Mark Hoppus, explains that the band is going through a particularly fertile creative phase: “I think that it’s really exciting to live in this age where you can kind of record and release music very easily.”

Nine will be the band’s first album since 2016’s California. — AFP-Relaxnews