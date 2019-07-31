BTS dolls now up for sale for Malaysian fans (VIDEO)

Move over Ken, Barbie’s got seven new suitors to pick from. — Picture courtesy of Mattel

PETALING JAYA, July 31 — Malaysian ARMYs, prepare to jump for joy as you can now own your favourite boyband in doll form.

The BTSxMattel Fashion Dolls, modelled after South Korean heartthrobs Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V, RM, J-hope, and Jin, are now available for pre-order online on the Toys “R” Us Malaysia website and will be sold in major retail stores from August 15 onwards.

According to a press release from Mattel, with 11 points of articulation, fans can pose their dolls in the band’s iconic dance moves with trendy outfits and sleek hairstyles to match.

Card game enthusiasts can also check out the limited edition UNO BTS cards that feature colourful images of the Boy With Luv singers.

Once the special Dancing Wild card is played, the next player will have to bust out their best BTS dance routine or draw three additional cards.

The BTS dolls and UNO cards retail for RM104.90 and RM25.90 respectively.

In-mall roadshows are also set to thrill Malaysian ARMYs throughout August and September.

Be sure to look out for a special interactive LED display at Pavilion shopping mall’s main entrance on September 15 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, where real-time photos of fans will be uploaded as a unified collage photo together with their idols.

BTS have taken K-pop international with more than nine billion views collectively on YouTube, with the music video for “Idol” alone holding the record for most views in 24 hours.