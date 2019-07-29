Leave me alone! ‘Paskal’ star Ammar Alfian’s estranged wife rages over Instagram photo

The actor’s post left social media users wondering if the couple have gotten back together. — Picture from Instagram/ammar_alfian

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — More details have surfaced about actor Ammar Alfian’s unfaithfulness towards his pregnant wife Nelissa Nezam.

The Paskal star recently misled people into thinking that the couple have reconciled after posting an Instagram photo with an optimistic caption directed at Nelissa.

“I’m not the greatest husband nor am I the perfect guy, but I’m trying my very best to be perfect for you, my wife,” he wrote.

The seemingly sweet post only served to enrage Nelissa, who proceeded to reveal more shocking aspects of Ammar’s infidelity on her Instagram.

“This is exactly why I will never get back together with this scum.

“He has zero respect for me or the baby. He cheated on me and he abandoned me for a holiday while I was hospitalised.

“He got caught messaging another girl during my baby shower. Now he comes back and thinks he can claim me?” Nelissa wrote.

She added that the photo Ammar had posted was taken before their marital dispute began.

“All the photos and videos of me that he is posting is without my consent to make it seem like we are back together.

“We are not, and never will be,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

The couple was previously reported to have lived apart since May after Ammar’s alleged affair was publicly revealed by his wife through a series of WhatsApp screenshots.

Nelissa claimed that Ammar’s recent Instagram post was his way of baiting her into meeting with him.

“I will not succumb to your lies and games. Just leave me the f*** alone,” she said.