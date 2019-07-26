Singer Kaka Azraff remains cool when slammed online for clothes showing off baby bump

The expectant mother said everyone is entitled to their own views which she respects. ― Picture from Instagram/Kaka Azraff

PETALING JAYA, July 26 ― Most mums-to-be have no qualms showing off their growing baby bumps.

But singer Kaka Azraff learned the hard way that not everyone, particularly social media users, shared her excitement.

The 30-year-old, who is six months along into her pregnancy, became the subject of unwanted attention for wearing an outfit that displayed her pregnant belly.

Kaka, who was attending an event at the Good Vibes Festival in Genting Highlands over the weekend with her husband, wore a short-sleeved beige jumpsuit.

While most of her followers praised the expectant mother’s cute fashion choice, the look did not sit well with others.

“Don’t you have a more decent? Look at how your belly is protruding,” @wanieyayob wrote on Instagram.

Instagram user @zaitonayob also chimed in saying, “So proud of displaying your belly, disgusting,” to which Kaka apologised to.

Following the harsh comment, many of Kaka’s fans stepped in to defend the singer, telling haters to unfollow her if her maternity outfits were not agreeable.

Kaka told mStar she accepted the comments and views of social media users who were uncomfortable with the snapshots.

“I accept all their comments because I know everyone has a different perspective and not everyone will like what you do.

“Maybe they were only saying what they feel and I respect that. I don’t want to take this badly until it stresses me out,” she told the Malay publication.

Kaka added that she was proud and excited of her baby bump seeing that this is her first pregnancy.

“This is my first time getting pregnant so of course I’m proud and excited to have a baby bump but not until the extent of wearing tight clothes on purpose.

“I don’t want to hide it but I’m also not overdoing it. My outfit at the time was appropriate for the event,” she said.

Kaka whose real name is Nor Atiqa Noor Azraff and her businessman husband tied the knot in December last year.

Their baby is due to be born in October.