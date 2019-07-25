New ‘The Goldfinch’ trailer shows how tragedy reshaped Ansel Elgort’s life (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Goldfinch’ that stars Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort.

LOS ANGELES, July 25 ― Warner Bros has released another new trailer for upcoming drama The Goldfinch that stars Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort.

Based on Donna Tartt’s award-winning novel, the film revolves around Theodore “Theo” Decker (Elgort) whose mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was young. In the chaos of the bombing, Theo walks away with a priceless Dutch painting that was one of his mother’s favourites, The Goldfinch. The painting becomes a source of hope as he struggles to move on from that incident.

The film also stars Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, Denis O’Hare, Finn Wolfhard, Aneurin Barnard and Oakes Fegley.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Theodore ‘Theo’ Decker (Elgort) was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch: The Goldfinch.”

The Goldfinch is set for US release September 13.