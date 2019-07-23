Korean actress Song Hye-kyo lost weight over marriage woes, removes Instagram photos of ex-hubby

South Korean actress Song Hyo-kyo is back to being single after announcing her divorce to fellow actor Song Joong-ki has been finalised July 22, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The divorce between South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo to fellow actor Song Joong-ki was finalised yesterday.

But now, there is news that Hye-kyo had tried to salvage her short-lived marriage prior to that.

Without elaborating, Oriental Daily reported that Hye-kyo was constantly distressed over her failed marriage that led her to lose a lot of weight.

So much so she was unable to wear her wedding ring as it would slip from her finger.

Observers also noticed that she looked lethargic when attending recent events.

The daily, quoting Taiwanese agency ETtoday, also reported that Hye-kyo had removed photos of her with Joong-ki from her official Instagram hours after her divorce was finalised.

ETtoday reported that Hye-kyo had on 9.30am Malaysian time yesterday announced that she was officially divorced, ending her one year and eight months of marriage.

She also made it known that there would not be any division of assets settlement.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.