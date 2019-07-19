Original singer of classic pop hit ‘Rose, Rose, I Love You’, Yao Lee dies at age 96 (VIDEO)

Yao Lee was the original singer of ‘Rose, Rose, I Love You’. — Screenshot from YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Chinese singer Yao Lee, known as one of the seven great singing stars of Shanghai of the 1940s, passed away this morning at the age of 96.

Yao is best known as the original singer of the Mandarin classic Mei Gui, Wo Ai Ni, which was later rerecorded as Rose, Rose, I Love You by American Frankie Lane.

Her version of Rose, Rose, I Love You managed to enter the Billboard magazine music chart and the highest position reached was number three, making her the first Chinese singer to enter the charts.

The song has been covered by numerous artists through the decades by the likes of Petula Clark, Kyu Sakamoto, Gordon Jenkins, Aneka and also Anita Mui and has been featured in numerous films.

Yao last performed in Malaysia in 2012.