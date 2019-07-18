Post divorce, Song Hye-kyo moves into posh villa while Song Joong-ki retreats to family home

Hye-kyo has moved into a posh South Korean neighbourhood after her highly-publicised divorce. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has moved into a new luxurious villa following her divorce from actor Song Joong-ki.

The high-profile split of the popular couple dubbed ‘Song-Song’ has dominated headlines recently, and in the latest development, South Korean entertainment news portal Allkpop reported that Hye-kyo had moved into UN Village, one of South Korea’s posh communities.

Joong-ki, meanwhile, has retreated back to the comfort of family, moving in with his parents in Seoul.

Hye-kyo had moved out of their home in February and had been appearing in public without her wedding ring over the past six months.

She had initially informed friends that she was moving into her own place but friends did not probe further about her latest arrangement until news of her divorce became public.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.