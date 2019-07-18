Lil Nas X releases an animated music video for ‘Old Town Road’

A screengrab of Lil Nas X’s new animated video for his song ‘Old Town Road’.

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — The American rapper has released a remix of his hit Old Town Road, on which he collaborated with Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

A cartoon Lil Nas X storms Area 51 in the artist’s latest music video. It’s a reference to the latest internet joke, a Facebook page calling for a raid on Area 51, the military zone in the United States rumoured to contain proof of the existence of extraterrestrials.

Controversy has surrounded Lil Nas X’s song in the United States since it was removed from country music charts, despite containing many elements of country music.

To watch the video for the remix of Old Town Road on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aA7xDP9sQzk — AFP-Relaxnews