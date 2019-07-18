‘As if never seen diamonds before!’ — singer Aishah insulted Vida presented RM40k worth of diamonds in snack containers

‘Gegar Vaganza 4’ winner Aishah says she was insulted by the way Vida presented the diamonds. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Singer Aishah has described cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Vida’s decision to present two diamonds worth RM40,020 into food containers as gifts as degrading.

Aishah, whose real name is Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, 54, told Berita Harian she was merely claiming what was rightfully hers after winning the fourth season of singing competition Gegar Vaganza.

Through a phone conversation that was live-streamed, Aishah said Vida should never have disputed the jewellery prize as it was part of the winner’s gift package.

“You can see for yourself the sincerity of others. Ever given anyone a gift, but put chips in first and just chucks the item in after?

“For me, her actions are an insult and it belittled me. No need to do that, as if I’ve never seen diamonds before,” Aishah said.

Aishah said she was stumped when it was reported that she was in a rush to choose the jewellery items but clarified that it due to a busy schedule.

“We went to the goldsmith shop after the mediation because we had time that evening. Not because we were desperate for the items.

“It’s not like I could have received the jewellery immediately. As I understand, she (Vida) only managed to settle the payment today which is the deadline according to the agreement,” she said yesterday.

During a press conference that was held yesterday at One World Hotel, Vida revealed diamonds and jewellery valued at RM80,000 that were selected by Aishah, before the items were handed over to her lawyer at a goldsmith in Bangsar.

Aishah was not present at the press conference.

Vida, however, stirred controversy after placing two 1-carat diamonds worth RM27,100 and 0.70-carat diamonds worth RM12,920 into a snack jar from her daughter Cik B’s product line.

Vida was given until July 17 to settle the payment of RM80,000 as part of a prize package won by Aishah. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

In addition to the diamonds, Vida also presented other items that Aishah selected and told press members she hopes the spat between them will end on good terms.

“I hope the dispute between me and Aishah that lasted for over a year will be over soon. I refuse to let this issue weigh on my mind.

“As a responsible person, I’ve fulfilled her requests, even though the initial reward was just to make Aishah happy as the winner of GV4,” Vida said.

During a mediation session earlier this month, Vida, whose full name is Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman agreed to pay the displayed jewellery price of RM80,000 to Aishah on or before July 17.

On July 6, Vida held a press conference to apologise to Aishah following a dispute that erupted when the singer revealed that an RM80,000 necklace which she won was a fake after it was verified by jewellers.