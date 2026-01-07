LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have reportedly finalised their divorce, three months after Kidman filed to end their 19-year marriage.

Court documents showed the divorce was made official on January 6 in Tennessee, with both parties agreeing to waive all claims to spousal and child support, according to E! News.

The filing reportedly stated that Kidman and Urban will each bear their own legal fees, while jointly owned assets — including property, vehicles, bank accounts, and personal items — will be divided to their mutual satisfaction.

Custody arrangements for their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, were also settled, with Kidman spending 306 days a year with the children, while Urban will have them on alternate weekends, totalling 59 days annually.

Both parties agreed to resolve the divorce amicably, waiving formal court proceedings and discovery, including interrogations and asset disclosures.

E! News reported that representatives for both Kidman and Urban had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.