IPOH, January 7 — Police have urged those with relevant information to come forward and assist the police in locating Indira Gandhi’s fugitive ex-husband Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, also known as K. Patmanathan.

Ipoh district police chief assistant commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that police are seeking Muhammad Riduan who is currently wanted under a warrant of committal issued by the Ipoh High Court.

“The warrant was issued on May 30, 2014, and the individual remains at large.

“Members of the public who recognise the person or have any information regarding the individual’s whereabouts are urged to contact the investigating officer, ASP Yap Siew Cheng, at 012-909 3362,” he said in a statement.

Abang Zainal said public cooperation is crucial to ensure the successful execution of the court warrant and to facilitate further investigation.

Indira has been separated from Prasana Diksa for more than 16 years, when her former husband left the house in 2009 with the child who was then 11 months old.

The High Court in Ipoh had on May 30, 2014 issued an arrest warrant on Riduan over his contempt of court, after he had failed to return Prasana Diksa to her mother as ordered by the court.

Following lengthy court battles that went all the way up to the Federal Court, the court directed the police to enforce the arrest warrant on Riduan.

On November 21, the High Court in Ipoh ordered the police to widen the search for Riduan to the entire Malaysia instead of looking for him only in Kelantan, and also instructed the police to liaise with the Immigration Department to block Riduan’s exit from the country.

While Indira had won custody of Prasana Diksa in the civil courts years ago, Riduan’s and Prasana Diksa’s location are currently still unknown.