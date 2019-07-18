Apple TV+ debuts teaser for ‘Snoopy in Space’ (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ released a teaser for the upcoming 'Snoopy in Space' on Wednesday, July 17. — Picture courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide LLC

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Mere days before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, Snoopy is heading to the moon too.

“It’s been 50 years since the first man walked on the moon. Now, it’s a dog’s turn,” says the first trailer for Snoopy in Space.

Snoopy in Space centres on beloved cartoon dog Snoopy, whose dreams of being an astronaut are about to come true. When Snoopy and his feathered friend Woodstock tag along with the Peanuts kids on a field trip to Nasa, they’re picked for a special mission into space, as Charlie Brown and the gang assist from mission control.

The clip shows Snoopy joyfully floating through space before falling to Earth — right on top of his best friend Woodstock.

Produced by DHX Media, Snoopy in Space debuts this fall on Apple TV+, the new video subscription service from the tech giant which will feature original shows, movies and documentaries.

The spacecraft for Apollo 11’s predecessor, Apollo 10, were nicknamed Snoopy and Charlie Brown. The lunar module, Snoopy, was used to “snoop” around the moon in May 1969 and find suitable landing spots for Apollo 11, heading to the moon just two months later.

Last year, Peanuts Worldwide partnered with Nasa on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to spark interest in space exploration and science among students.

In May, Apple TV launched the faux-documentary Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, on the Apple TV app. Also announced this week was the upcoming graphic novel Snoopy: A Beagle of Mars, written by Jason Cooper and illustrated by Robert Pope, to release in December 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews