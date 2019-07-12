Millie Bobby Brown joins Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in 'The Eternals'

Millie Bobby Brown will be part of the cast of 'Godzilla vs Kong,' coming in 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 12 — Variety has reported that the 15-year-old star has landed a role in the Marvel Universe film The Eternals. Millie Bobby Brown will be sharing the bill with Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden. As of yet, no information about her character has been revealed.

The Eternals, the movie adaptation of Jack Kirby's namesake series of comic books (first published in 1976), should be presented at the next San Diego Comic Con, set to take place from July 18 to 21, 2019. The plot will follow cosmic beings with superpowers, the Eternals, who are fighting against their own monstrous offspring, the Deviants. Thanos, the villain from Avengers: Endgame, is part of that same Eternals family, but nothing so far hints at his participation in the as-yet-under-development film's scenario.

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who directed 2017's The Rider, has signed on to direct the feature film, which will also star Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden (Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick).

No details about the role that Millie Bobby Brown will be playing has been revealed. Hayek and Jolie could be potentially be cast respectively as Thena and Sersi, according to fansite ComingSoon.

The film is slated for release in 2020.

In the meantime, Millie Bobby Brown is shooting Enola Holmes, a Sherlock Holmes spin-off in which she is playing the detective's little sister. The actress, who rose to fame playing Eleven in Stranger Things, stars opposite Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. — AFP-Relaxnews