Watch this new trailer for ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ that stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria and Benicio Del Toro among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Paramount Pictures has released the second trailer for live-action Dora the Explorer movie, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The film stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Benicio Del Toro, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Jeff Wahlberg, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden and Danny Trejo.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever — High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Longoria, Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.”

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is set for release here on August 8.