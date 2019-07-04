Netflix unveils trailer for David Harbour’s ‘Frankenstein’ mockumentary (VIDEO)

A screngrab from David Harbour’s ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein’.

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — In a comedic mockumentary, the Stranger Things star retraces the story of his theatrical family after discovering a catastrophic adaptation of Mary Shelley’s opus by his father, as a TV play. Netflix has just released the first trailer for this eccentric tale, which will be available on July 16.

Just as he is about to be seen in the third season of Stranger Things, to be released today on Netflix, David Harbour will also be starring in Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, available from July 16 on the streaming platform, which just unleashed the mockumentary’s first trailer, two weeks ahead of its release.

The mockumentary will tell the story of Stranger Things cast member Harbour as he comes across a tape of his father’s forgotten TV play Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. The 28-minute one-off comedy short film will show Harbour trying to find out more about his family of actors and come to grips with his father’s legacy.

Through interviews with Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant and other guests, the short will be revisiting Shelley’s opus in an offbeat, yet dramatic and mysterious fashion.

The show is spearheaded by director Daniel Gray Longino (Kroll Show, PEN15) and screenwriter John Levenstein (Arrested Development, Kroll Show).

Check out the trailer: