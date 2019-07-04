Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau says his Malaysian wife loves him more than she loves herself

Since marrying Malaysian Carol Chu, Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has kept a low profile of their marriage. — Picture from Facebook/My Love Andy Lau World Tour

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Even since marrying Malaysian Carol Chu, Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has kept a low profile of their marriage.

The couple met in 1986 and registered their marriage in 2008.

Quoting a Hong Kong television programme, China Press reported that Lau had kept their relationship a secret as Chu was media shy.

Chu and her daughter however have of late been caught by paparazzi and Lau decided to let it be as he felt he could not keep them under wraps for life.

During the programme, Lau told the host that Chu and him decided to spend their life together in 1997 where she moved to Hong Kong and stayed with Lau’s family.

Despite registering their marriage, the couple has yet to have a wedding ceremony as both felt it was outdated, the daily reported.

He told the programme host that he may wait till his daughter’s wedding to have a joint ceremony with Chu.

Like any married couple, Lau said they do have fights but to Lau, fights are a waste of time.

He said whenever he gets angry with his wife, he will write down his feelings on a note and pass it Chu.

Despite the pressure of being married to a superstar, Lau said Chu has never asked for a divorce.

He felt Chu loved him more than she loved herself and described their marriage as one that is a match made in heaven.