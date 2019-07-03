Splitsville? Rumours of celeb Angelababy's marriage breaking up

Trouble in paradise for Angelababy — Picture from Facebook/Angelababy

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Is there trouble in paradise for singer/actress Angelababy? Rumours are rife that her marriage to actor Huang Xiaoming is on the rocks.

Quoting Sina.com, Oriental Daily reported that news of the power couple divorcing has been around since Huang, popularly known as China's Brad Pitt, was embroiled in stock price manipulation controversy last year.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, would be seen hand in hand after marriage but following the controversy, they were rarely seen together.

Sina reported that during an event recently, the couple left separately leading to the break-up rumour.

While some netizens went on to overdrive about the couple's marriage status saying they are rarely seen in public together after Huang's stock price controversy, their ardent fans however said the couple need not show their love for each other in public.

Angela, or her real name Angela Yeung Wing, has a son, who was born in 2017, with Huang.

If indeed the breakup is true, they will be the second high profile couple to call it quits in recent weeks.

Korean Song Joong-ki announced via a statement from his lawyer that he has begun divorce proceedings to end his marriage with Song Hye-kyo.

The pair, fondly known as the Song-Song couple by fans, famously fell in love on the set of monster K-drama hit Descendants of the Sun in 2016 and married the next year.