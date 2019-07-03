Malaysian actress Syifa Melvin apologises for revealing ‘aurat’ while wearing turban

Local actress Syifa Melvin, 25, agitated social media users after she posted a photo of herself in a turban with a bit of her hair showing. — Picture via Instagram/syifamelvin

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Local TV actress, Syifa Melvin, has apologised to all her fans after being criticised for uploading photos of herself in a turban with a bit of her hair showing.

According to Malay language news portal, mStar, Nur Syifa Athirah Amirol Melvin, or Syifa in short, said that she accepted the criticism she was facing for her bold fashion choice, as social media users continued to flood her Instagram feed with bitter comments.

“I admit it’s my fault and I apologise for indulging my desires in attempts to be fashionable, but it’s not like half of my hair was exposed,” she was quoted as saying.

“I understand it is still wrong, so I don’t blame them (social media users) for their criticism, because in the end, I chose to do it.”

The 25-year-old got social media users riled up over the weekend when she uploaded multiple photos of her and her sisters, at their open house and beauty product launch onto her Instagram account.

Many users have been piling on the criticism to the Sis Cuba star, with many saying that she was disrespectful to her faith and should just take off the turban entirely, instead of trying to be fashionable.

Social media users giving their two cents on Syifa’s fashion statement. — Picture via Instagram/syifamelvin

Because of that, Syifa added that she was still learning and admitted that her belief in her faith was not “firm” yet.

But she revealed that she was still upset with a group of social media users who wrote that they were praying for her to not wear a headscarf anymore, after her recent fashion statement.

A social media user advising Syifa to not wear a headscarf at all, after revealing some of her hair while wearing a turban. — Picture via Instagram/syifamelvin

“I’ve only been wearing a headscarf for about five years, I confess that my faith still fluctuates,” she said.

“But not to the point where I won’t wear a headscarf anymore.”

She added that these types of comments were “too negative” and that there was no need for people to wish for bad things to happen to someone who made a mistake.