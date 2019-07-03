‘I do and wear what I want’: Singer Kilafairy stays defiant after online bashing over clothes

The singer’s outfit proved to be too sexy for some social media users to handle. — Picture from Instagram/kilafairyofficial

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Religious critics bared their fangs when Kilafairy posted an Instagram photo of herself clad in a skin-tight snake print jumpsuit.

However, the Malaysian singer/actress isn’t letting any of the hate bring her down.

Not one to feel shy about showing off her style, the 27-year-old told Kosmo! that she refuses to bow down to online criticism over her outfits.

“I do and wear what I want. If people want to criticise me, be my guest because it won’t have an effect on me.

“The more they bash me, the more motivated I am to prove that I can still succeed and be where I am today,” she was quoted as saying.

The Nafas starlet, whose real name is Syakila Nisa Jahangir Khan, said the only people whose opinions she truly cared about were her parents.

She added that if her parents were uncomfortable about something she wore, she would be more open to receiving their advice compared to words from strangers online.

Several social media users were rattled by Kilafairy’s outfit, with comments ranging from religious criticism about exposing one’s aurat to lewd remarks saying she looked “naked” in the nude-coloured jumpsuit.