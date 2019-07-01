Singer Alif Satar gets love letter, and marriage proposal ― from eight-year-old fan (VIDEO)

Alif with the love letter handed by Humaira's father. ―Picture via Twitter/shahreyeone

PETALING JAYA, July 1 ― A popstar may get the weirdest fan requests, but for singer and TV host Alif Satar, a proposal from an eight-year-old undeniably tops the list.

The viral tale of the young fan by the name of “Humaira”, began from her cousin identified only as Shah, who posted on Twitter that the young girl had asked her father to pass a note to Alif during Friday prayers last week.

In the fan mail, Humaira stated she wanted to marry her favourite singer and actor.

So harini sepupu aku yang 8tahun ajak Alif Satar kawin🤦🏻 ♂️🤣. pic.twitter.com/1zSp7bnDSL — _S_ (@shahreyeone) June 28, 2019

The letter, which starts with her name and the heading of “love letter” was a no-nonsense straight to the point proposal with, “Hello Alif Satar. I love you,” and ended shortly with, “I want to marry you”.

The tweet has since gone viral with over 8,700 retweets and more than 8,100 likes, with many finding the obsessed fan cute in devotion.

Seminggu sebelum tu #AlifSatar dah wish birthday untuk dia. Maybe sebab ni kot dia makin obses😅. pic.twitter.com/6VIjLwefDm — _S_ (@shahreyeone) June 28, 2019

Humaira’s obsession, according to Shah, may have escalated after her father had gotten Alif to record a video message for her eighth birthday a week prior.