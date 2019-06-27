Indonesian celebrity Vanessa Angel jailed five months for 80m rupiah sex

Indonesian celebrity Vanessa Angel — Image courtesy of instagram.com/vanessaangelofficial

JAKARTA, June 27 — Indonesian celebrity Vanessa Angel was sentenced to five months in jail today after being found guilty by the Surabaya District Court for involvement in online prostitution offering sex for up to 80 million rupiah (RM23,397) per “service.”

Judge Dwi Purwadi who chaired the panel read out the conviction and sentence on the 27-year-old actress, according to Indonesian news agency Antara.

Vanessa is scheduled to be released at the end of this month as her jail term would be backdated from her detention on January 31.

She was arrested in Surabaya after police found evidence linking payment transactions for the activities to her. — Bernama