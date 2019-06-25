Actress Nadya Syahera shocked by husband’s online poll on whether to divorce after her revelations of his infidelity

The couple are in contact over the phone, and will address their marital problems when they meet up. — Picture via Instagram/fizulnawi_

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — “I don’t know what he wants.”

Actress Nadya Syahera was at a loss for words when husband, entrepreneur Fizul Nawi took to Instagram in a poll seeking social media users’ opinions on whether or not to seek a divorce.

The 26-year-old said she did not know the motivations behind his actions and admitted she was shocked when told of his posting.

“I have no idea why he did that. All this while, he’s never mentioned divorce, even though he has dropped hints.”

For now however, Nadya says she can only wait for him to return before the couple can talk about their problems.

“Maybe he did it out of anger, and wasn’t thinking rationally,” she told mStar.

Last Friday, Nadya had publicly revealed that her husband had not returned home for a month and accused him of having an affair with the sister of a Kelantanese cosmetic entrepreneur.

Fizul had hit back on social media saying she had embarrassed him and his family with her accusations, admitting that while he had indeed been away during Ramadan it was due to his business operations in bazaars in Kelantan, Terengganu and Selangor.

The couple tied the knot in September 2015, with it being Fizul’s second attempt at nuptials. The couple has two children — two-year-old Aleena Rose and one-year-old Mohamad Dayyan.