‘Millennial dating is hard’: Lost Spaces singer Samuel Lopez on turning failed romances into music (VIDEO)

Lost Spaces’ lead singer Sam Lopez finds lyrical inspiration from the trials of modern romance. — Picture by Adrian Chua

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — In the digital age, it’s not unusual to find love at first sight through your smartphone screen.

Just ask Lost Spaces’ lead singer Samuel Lopez.

Their single boxset.girlfriend was written after the Ipoh-born musician fell head over heels in love with a social media influencer that he first saw on Instagram.

It’s a quintessential taste of the band’s indie pop discography which chronicles the misadventures that come when the search for love meets technology.

Lopez thinks that a hyperconnected society is presenting new challenges for the younger generation when it comes to dating.

“I think it’s difficult because of the way we’re connected these days and the way people are littered with choice.

“I know friends who are in relationships but are on Tinder, and they’re okay with that. They’re always looking for the next best thing,” he told Malay Mail.

The advent of social media means that young people are now saturated with choice when it comes to a potential partner, a phenomenon that Lopez thinks has made it difficult to commit to a relationship.

“Even on Instagram, you can argue that guys who have girlfriends still ‘like’ other pretty girls’ pictures.

“Because you can have access to someone else’s archive and can slide into someone’s direct messages, there’s always this thought of, ‘maybe there’s someone better out there’.”

These modern-day trials have provided him and his bandmates creative fodder for their new album No Vacancy which is slated for release later this year.

Lopez and Lost Spaces’ keyboard player Lim Hong Koon practising in their studio. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Lopez says that the record revolves around his search for authenticity in a world where people feel the need to keep up a facade, especially when they have an online presence.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m a small town boy coming to the big city, but I’ve realised it’s slightly harder to connect with people in Kuala Lumpur and finding common ground is slightly harder.

“I want a genuine love but I feel kind of hopeless through my experiences and the multiple people I’ve observed.

“The record is about me observing love and sort of trying to get into it but at the same time, I’m also saying that millennial dating is hard full stop.”

Along with the release of their first album, Lost Spaces have big plans ahead for the rest of 2019.

The band is set to bring their blend of funky, synth-flavoured sounds to Good Vibes Festival this July.

Keyboard player Lim Hong Koon said it’s surreal to think they will be playing at an event alongside international acts and local talents like Daniel Caesar and Ryot Jones.

Lost Spaces consists of members (from left to right) Imran Marshall, Kyle Emmanuel, Samuel Lopez, Lim Yi Shien, and Lim Hong Koon. — Picture by Adrian Chua

“We’ve been attending Good Vibes Festival for the last few years, so to get the news that we would be playing this year was definitely crazy.

“We’re going to be sharing the stage with really cool international artistes and we’ve never played on a stage that big before,” Lim told Malay Mail.

Lost Spaces is made up of Lopez, Lim, bassist Imran Marshall, guitarist Lim Yi Shien, and drummer Kyle Emmanuel.

Keep up with their music on YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram.