KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Billie Eilish is teaming up with legendary Avatar director James Cameron for a new 3D concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), with the first trailer dropping today.

The film, co-directed by Eilish and Cameron, is described as an “innovative new concert experience” and is set for a major theatrical release by Paramount on March 20, 2026.

The new trailer offers a glimpse into the ambitious scale of the project.

“No one has ever shot a concert film on this scale before,” Cameron declares in the clip, adding, “we’re using tech no one has ever used before.”

The trailer also hints at a deeper, more intimate look at the artist, with Cameron asking Eilish about “carrying a lot of pain” with her during the tour.

This release marks a significant step up in ambition from Eilish’s previous concert film, Live at the O2 (2023), which had only a limited run.

With a wide release planned for IMAX and other large-format cinemas, the film is aiming to capture a slice of the box office magic of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which grossed over US$260 million (RM1 billion) worldwide.

The film will document the tour for Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The album has been a critical juggernaut, earning seven nominations at the 67th Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and another two nominations for its single “Wildflower” at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards.