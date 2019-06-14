New in theatres and online: ‘Men in Black: International,’ ‘Shaft,’ ‘The Dead Don’t Die,’ ‘Yardie’ (VIDEO)

‘Thor: Ragnarok' stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson lead 'Men in Black International.' — Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — Men in Black: International launches a new chapter for Earth’s intergalactic special agency, Shaft brings three generations of franchise characters together, The Dead Don’t Die assembles an ensemble cast for its zombie epidemic, and Idris Elba’s directorial debut, Yardie, arrives on Amazon Prime.

Men in Black International (PG-13)

Select release dates: France, Philippines, South Korea - June 12; Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore - June 13; Canada, India, Ireland, UK, USA - June 14; Netherlands - June 20

Story: A new Men in Black bureau opens up in London, England, with insistent newcomer Agent M paired with confident H.

Starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers movies), Tessa Thompson (Creed, Thor: Ragnarok), Liam Neeson (Taken), Emma Thompson (Men in Black 3, Harry Potter movies) and directed by F. Gary Gray (Furious 7, Straight Outta Compton).

Shaft (R)

Release dates: USA - June 14; INternational (via Netflix) - June 28

Story: Two, even three generations of Shaft leads cross paths investigating a murder case that sucks them into the New York underground.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Avengers movies, 2000’s Shaft), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence, TV’s Survivor’s Remorse), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), Richard Roundtree (1971’s Shaft) and directed by Tim Story (Ride Along movies).

The Dead Don’t Die (R)

Select release dates: US - June 19; Ireland, UK - July 12; Singapore - July 18

Story: Three police officers in a rural town attempt to repel a zombie epidemic.

Starring Adam Driver (Star Wars sequel trilogy) with Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Tom Waits and more, and directed by Jim Jarmusch (Broken Flowers, Only Lovers Left Alive).

Being Frank (R)

US release date: June 14

Story: Phil sneaks off on a spring break getaway and discovers his Dad’s business trips have been cover for a second family.

Starring Logan Miller (Love, Simon), Jim Gaffigan (TV’s The Jim Gaffigan Show), and directed by Miranda Bailey (feature debut).

Yardie (Not Rated by the MPAA; 15+ in the UK, MA18+ in Australia)

Release date: March 28 via Amazon Prime Video

Story: A young man from Jamaica is sent to London and finds himself at a crossroads upon making contact with his childhood sweetheart and his own daughter, as well as an up and coming music group and his brother’s killer.

Starring Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner), Stephen Graham (TV series Line of Duty, This is England) and directed by Idris Elba (feature debut; actor in Avengers and Pacific Rim movies, TV’s The Wire and Luther). — AFP-Relaxnews