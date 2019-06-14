Erra Fazira breaks her silence, apologises to fellow actress Datin Seri Umie Aida for ‘betraying her trust’ in ongoing mystery spat

Best friends Erra (right) and Umie in better times. — Picture from Instagram/errafazira

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — No one knows what it was really about, but yet the pointed tone of an Instagram post by Datin Seri Umie Aida for a “fake friend” has been followed by an apology by Erra Fazira.

The 45-year-old Erra took to Instagram earlier today, admitting that she was to blame for the spat between them.

“To everyone, I apologise for everything that has happened. I am only human and make mistakes and I have hurt my friend Datin Seri Umie Aida before this.

“Datin Seri Umie Aida has forgiven me before, and I have let her down for the third time.”

Her apology continued with the admission that she was aware that Umie had held back and had made the effort to calmly reach out via text message to her in a nice manner prior to the argument between them, the nature of which remains a mystery.

“I hope with my confession, there will be an end to their quarrel. I will learn from my mistakes and improve on my weaknesses.

“I apologise once again to everyone as well as Datin Seri Umie Aida.

On Tuesday, Umie Aida had vented on her Instagram calling out a friend “who never learns from her mistake”.

The cryptic post accused the person in question of being fake, and choosing wealth over honesty in a friendship though no specific incidents or details were mentioned.

While she did not specifically address Erra, many were quick to sniff out her target after discovering both had mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram.