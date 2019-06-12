Elsa and Anna return in new ‘Frozen 2’ trailer (VIDEO)

Anna and Olaf join Elsa in this latest adventure as can be seen in this image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company France. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Disney has shared a new trailer for Frozen 2 ahead of its US theatrical release, November 22. Elsa and her sister Anna return in a new adventure that takes them beyond their homeland of Arendelle in a bid to shed light on the past. Accompanied by Kristoff and Olaf, not to mention Sven, the sisters face unexpected dangers on the way. Three exclusive images were released alongside the trailer.

Five years after the original animated hit, Frozen is set to return with a sequel. Walt Disney has shared a little more of what’s to come from the follow-up picture with a magical new trailer.

In this latest adventure, Elsa must find out the truth about her past, taking her far from her kingdom of Arendelle. It’s a dangerous adventure, but Elsa can count on her sister Anna, as well as Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, for help uncovering the secrets surrounding her powers.

Before sharing the trailer, Disney Animation unveiled a new poster for the movie on Twitter on Monday, featuring Elsa accompanied by her sister Anna, surrounded by thick fog in a forest.

As well as the new trailer, Disney released three still shots from the eagerly awaited animation.

Oscar-winning directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return for this second instalment, along with voice cast members Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, and Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad as Kristoff and Olaf respectively. Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown have also joined this latest adventure.

Watch the trailer: — AFP-Relaxnews