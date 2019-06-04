Scandalised PU Abu excited to spend Hari Raya with new wife in new home

PU Abu Sufyan, 25, said that he and his wife, Hana Azraa would be busy this holiday season decorating their new home, instead of shopping for new Raya clothes. — Picture via Instagram/puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — Pencetus Ummah (PU) Abu Sufyan is excited to spend this Hari Raya with his new wife, in their new home.

The 25-year-old told Malay language news portal, mStar, that he was currently busy decorating his new home with his wife, Hana Azraa, instead of going out to look for new Raya clothes.

“We’ve only just moved into the new house...so there may not be as many new Raya clothes this year,” said PU Abu.

“We’re putting a lot of focus on making the house look nice, we buy stuff from Ikea and we decorate together.”

He added that he spared no expense when it came to buying things for their new home and his family because he is a “family-first” kind of guy.

When asked about his pregnant ex-wife, Ain Afini Latif, PU Abu said that he did not forget about her during this festive season.

“Of course I did not forget about her. I have already put aside some money for Ain.

“There is no way I would forget about her welfare. You can ask her yourself.”

He added that there was no hatred between both their families and that they were all on good terms — he even messaged her every day to check up on her and their unborn child.

However, as happy as he was talking about his preparations for Hari Raya, he was saddened by the events that occurred on April 21.

PU Abu caused a stir on social media after his ex-wife claimed that he left her for his current wife Hana on that day, but April 21 is the death anniversary of his late mother.