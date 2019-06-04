Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, more join Maurier’s ‘Rebecca’ film

Ann Dowd at the season two premiere of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in Hollywood, California April 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — The cast of Rebecca expands as filming begins on the Daphne du Maurier adaptation, as Lily James, Kristen Scott Thomas and Armie Hammer are joined by Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) and others.

With James as naive newlywed Mrs de Winter, Hammer as her wealthy husband Maxim, and Thomas as manipulative housekeeper Mrs Danvers, the latest adaptation of Maurier’s hit gothic novel, Rebecca, is expanding its cast.

British actress Hawes worked with compatriot and director Ben Wheatley in High-Rise, while Dowd is currently best known for her role as the fearsome Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Sam Riley comes in from Maleficent and Control, and Ben Crompton arrives having completed seven seasons as Eddison Tollett in Game of Thrones.

Both of them, like Hawes, have worked with Wheatley before.

Riley was part of the cast for Wheatley’s 2018 family drama Happy New Year, Colin Burstead and featured along with Hammer in the director’s 2016 crime comedy Free Fire, while Crompton was involved with the Brit’s 2011 hitman horror Kill List. — AFP-Relaxnews