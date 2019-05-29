Katy Perry announces new single 'Never Really Over'

Katy Perry on Instagram 2019.

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — Yesterday, the pop star revealed the name of her upcoming song, Never Really Over, set to release on Friday.

Perry also unveiled the track's vibrant cover art, which features the singer sporting untamed golden waves and a flowy orange dress, throwing her head back to meet the sun.

No other details regarding the song were revealed.

Singer and and American Idol judge Perry's most recent album, June 2017's Witness, featured the singles Chained to the Rhythm, Bon Appétit, and Swish Swish.

Never Really Over will drop Friday, May 31 on all platforms, and is now available to pre-save on Spotify. — AFP-Relaxnews