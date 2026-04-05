SEOUL, April 5 — Stray Kids member Felix shared a selfie with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, sparking attention on Instagram.

The 25-year-old K-pop star uploaded the photo yesterday, showing both men in black suits, and captioned it simply in Korean: “hehe,” followed by finger-heart and heart emojis.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the picture was taken at a state luncheon at the Yeongbingwan guesthouse in Seoul during French President Emmanuel Macron’s two-day visit to Korea.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron, known for her interest in K-pop, greeted Stray Kids members individually and exchanged a kiss on the cheek with Felix.

The event gathered prominent figures including Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-sik, Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and actor Jun Ji-hyun.

Online users reacted quickly to Felix’s post, calling it “a shot that brings in money, with the Galaxy chairman and model,” while others joked with the pun “Lee Jae-yong-bok,” combining Lee’s name with Felix’s Korean name, Lee Yong-bok.

Felix previously modelled for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, adding context to the unusual pairing that spread widely online.

Felix is one of the eight members of Stray Kids, a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017.

The group is known for its energetic performances and self‑produced music, with global hits such as God’s Menu, Maniac, Thunderous and Chk Chk Boom.

Stray Kids has built a strong international following, with members often serving as brand ambassadors and appearing at high-profile cultural events.