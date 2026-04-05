SEOUL, April 5 — BTS has continued its dominance on global music charts with their latest album Arirang, maintaining the No. 1 position on Spotify’s weekly global charts for a second consecutive week.

The group held the top spot on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums, Weekly Top Songs and Weekly Top Artists from March 27 to April 2, according to BigHit Music, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

Arirang also led Spotify’s daily charts, with BTS securing first place on Daily Top Artists Global and Daily Top Songs Global for two weeks straight since the album’s release on March 20.

Swim, the lead track, topped YouTube’s Global Top Songs chart with 83 million views and ranked No. 1 in the United States with 6.2 million streams between March 20 and March 26.

Arirang debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart, while Swim entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1, marking BTS’s highest‑ever debut on the singles chart.

The album also topped Australia’s ARIA Top 50 Albums for two consecutive weeks.

In the UK, BTS ranked No. 4 on the British Official Albums Chart with Arirang, a week after debuting at No. 1.

On the Official Singles Chart, Swim slipped to No. 5 from its No. 2 debut, which had been the group’s highest placement to date.

Produced under the direction of HYBE Chairman Bang Si‑hyuk, Arirang explores BTS’s identity as a group rooted in Korea while addressing universal emotions.

RM co‑wrote the lyrics for Swim, described as an upbeat alternative pop track about navigating life’s challenges.

BTS ended their nearly four‑year hiatus with a free concert at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, drawing tens of thousands of fans.

The group will launch its Arirang world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Thursday, with performances scheduled in major cities worldwide through 2027.