Celebrity chef Fikree Aznan accused by wife of cheating with married mother of three

Zuriehan says her husband chef Fikree Aznan also cheated on her while she was pregnant with Jayden. — Picture from Instagram/cheffikreeaznan

PETALING JAYA, May 29 – Celebrity chef Fikree Aznan has landed himself in hot soup after his wife claimed he was having an affair with a married woman.

Fikree’s wife, Sharifah Zuriehan Ben Yahya took to Instagram to reveal that this was not the first time her husband was caught red-handed.

Zuriehan said while she was pregnant with their son Jayden, Fikree was discovered to have exchanged obscene messages several times with a married television personality whom she did not name.

“No wonder Fikree keeps finding fault with me so he can be with someone else’s wife. It’s okay, this is the last 10 nights of fasting,” Zuriehan wrote in two lengthy posts on Monday.

“God is great. When I was pregnant, he was sexting with a TV host who has a husband. He didn’t admit despite the proof. This time with someone else’s wife who has three kids. May God protect Jayden and me.”

Fikree refused to elaborate on his wife’s revelation, as reported by mStar, saying he did want to disgrace his family.

“I don’t have an explanation because my lawyer will take care of it, I can’t say anything.

“This involves shaming me, my wife and son. I am just surprised that this happened,” he told mStar.

Fikree’s wife said she was upset over Fikree’s accusation that she fabricated the rumours and that she kicked him out of their house.

Zuriehan has asked her husband to not twist his story because she has proof and screenshots to expose to the public.

“Sad to receive messages that said I made up the stories and kicked him out of the house because he didn’t come home but the truth is, whenever I hear the door, I’ll go near the curtains to see if he’s home.

“Please don’t twist the facts. If I want to shame you, there are so many cases and screenshots to show the public.

Fikree made his name in the cooking programme Hello Bro Tolong Masak, as well as through TV3’s Dapur Panas.

The couple met in 2006 and were engaged in 2014 before tying the knot on December 18, 2015 and have a son in Jayden Malik.

Fikree is the latest celebrity to be embroiled in a cheating scandal, after reality TV preacher PU Abu, Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz as well as actor Ammar Alfian — all of whom were also exposed by their wives.