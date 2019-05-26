Siti records special Raya collaboration ‘Ikhlas’ with Taufik Batisah and Nissa Sabyan

Datuk Siti Nurhaliza with Indonesia's Nissa Sabyan and Singapore's Taufik Batisah. — Picture courtesy of Universal/Apple Music

KUALA LUMPUR. May 26 — It'll be a special Hari Raya for Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who is releasing a single for the festive occasion.



The singer, affectionately known as Siti to her fans, won't be alone: joining her will be Taufik Batisah from Singapore and Nissa Sabyan from Indonesia.

The track, named Ikhlas (Sincere), was composed by Omar K. and Ikhwan Fatanna and will be released on May 31, along with a music video, exclusively on Apple Music and available on other platforms from June 7.

The song is inspired by the theme of togetherness, with the music video's concept going back to the time of the Prophet.

Taufik, 37, was the first winner of Singapore Idol and has since become a fixture of the island nation's entertainment scene.

As for Nissa or Khoirunnisa, 19, she is the singer of popular Indonesian gambus group Sabyan Gambus.

In a statement, Siti said she was very excited for her fans to listen to Ikhlas.

“It was a collaboration between three countries, aimed at highlighting the beauty of Syawal. ‘Ikhlas’ is also a reminder for us to always be grateful for all our blessings, especially during this blessed month.”

Likewise, Nissa said she "jumped at the opportunity" to record the song as she loved its simple, meaningful message.

“It was definitely amazing to see three different voices and personalities connect together for this song,” said Taufik.

“Despite all of us coming from different countries and having different cultures, at the end of the day we’re all human, and have much more in common than we know.”