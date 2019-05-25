Fans slam agency after K-pop girl group PRISTIN disbands just two years after debut (VIDEO)

10-member K-pop girl group PRISTIN has disbanded just two years after making their debut. — Picture via Instagram/pristin_official

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Fans of South Korean 10-member girl group PRISTIN have taken to social media to criticise the group’s agency after news of their disbandment broke yesterday.

According to Yonhap News, Pledis Entertainment held in-depth discussions with the members and they ultimately decided on disbandment.

The company has since confirmed the reports and issued an official statement.

“The company and the members had in-depth discussions for a long time and deliberated before coming to a mutual agreement,” the statement read.

“This was an important and sensitive matter that required careful thought, and we sincerely apologise to fans for the late delivery of this news and worrying them,” Pledis said.

The company also revealed that members Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xiyeon, and Kyla have terminated their contracts with the agency while the remaining three members — Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon — are reportedly staying with Pledis.

Fans were understandably upset and did not mince words as they placed the blame entirely on Pledis, claiming it mismanaged the group by failing to capitalise on the members’ talents and for not exploring their full potential.

i ... just cant believe pledis rlly let pristin go after their last release was something as crazy good as this???? the potential could have been insane pic.twitter.com/KirUi7Hw1h — ☆ (@kjheejin) May 24, 2019

I’m so mad. Pristin were one of the top rookie gg’s but Pledis ruined it #ThankYouPristin pic.twitter.com/MopeWmCXR8 — going ✈️ Twice Lights (@twicethetalent) May 24, 2019

pledis ruined after school and now they ruined pristin pic.twitter.com/HJnHX32PiC — kayla | aus 📌 (@ongsealuwu) May 24, 2019

To make matters worse, fans were also up in arms over the ‘tactless’ way in which Pledis announced today the fourth anniversary of Seventeen — a hugely popular boy band the company manages.

How tf did pledis announce Seventeen's anniv hours after they announced Pristin's disbandment is beyond anyone, they didn't even wait and delay it a fkn DAY they think Carats are dumb? Dude almost half the fandom are stanning Pristin as well. we don't tolerate this dumbassery — eran #ThankYouPRISTIN (@jeonghao_twt) May 24, 2019

no pledis, i am a carat but stop using this seventeen cocktail party to distract us from the fact that y'all just disbanded pristin like that — 딸기준휘 (@strwbrryhoshi) May 24, 2019

PRISTIN made a successful debut in March 2017 with their hit song Wee Woo and is Pledis’ first girl group since After School.

Seven of the members first gained popularity through Mnet’s Produce 101 reality show.

PRISTIN also went on to release two mini albums and won rookie awards from MAMA and Seoul Music Awards.