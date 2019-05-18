Zoe Saldana boards hubby romance ‘Keyhole Garden’

File photo of Zoe Saldana attending the premiere of the film 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2' in London April 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

CANNES, May 18 — Star Trek and Guardian of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana has signed on to star in Marco Perego-Saldana's debut feature Keyhole Garden.The actress — who is married and has three children with artist Perego-Saldana — will play a character in the romance her husband has written as an original screenplay, in collaboration with Rick Rapoza.

Filming is set to begin this August, with the project to be produced by Julie Horn ( Hell or High Water, Bride Wars), Alexandra Milchan (Wolf of Wall Street), Perego-Saldana with Robert Kravis (Lucky Number Slevin) and Karl Herrmann (Dinner in America) under their banner Pioneer Pictures.

Rick Yorn is serving as executive producer, with award-winning editor Lee Haugen (Dope) also attached. — AFP-Relaxnews