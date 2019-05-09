Sultry singer Zizi Kirana used to be an ustazah, takes up ‘hijab challenge’ for Ramadan

Zizi Kirana says she hopes to learn more about religion and become a better person in the future. — Picture from Instagram/zizi_kirana

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — Malaysian singer Zizi Kirana confessed that she used to be a religious teacher in her hometown prior to making music.

The 34-year-old, who is known for her sexy image, told mStar that she helped children in Sipitang, Sabah to study the Quran after obtaining her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“My house was right in front of the mosque, so I took on the duties of teaching kids who just started studying the Quran and even now, the people back home still know that I used to be a religious teacher.

“After teaching kids how to read the Quran, my career as a nasyid singer with the group Zaiyan began and finally I became a commercial singer like I am now,” she was quoted as saying.

Despite having a busy schedule as a musician, Zizi added that she never fails to perform Yasin recitals every Friday.

“Until now, I always recite Yasin with charitable intentions towards my family and those who aren’t here anymore.

“If I have trouble sleeping, I open the Quran and recite short prayers. The holy words make me feel calm and at peace.

“Honestly, I’m still learning about religion so please pray for me to become a better person after this.”

The Nak Ke Tak Nak rapper has taken on local personality Mizz Nina’s “30-Day Ramadan Hijab Challenge” and will be wearing a headscarf for the duration of the fasting period.

Comments on Instagram pictures showing Zizi in a tudung have been mostly positive, but a number of users are skeptical if the singer will continue wearing it once the holy month is over.

Zizi previously copped flak from social media users who often criticised her clothing choices as too “revealing” or “sexy”, with a few even comparing her to porn star Mia Khalifa.

In an interview with mStar last year, Zizi brushed off the comments saying she had better things to focus on.

“I just leave the comments as they are and I don’t want to block or erase them. If I block one person, more will come.

“There’s a lot more work for me to do, so I just ignore the negative words.”