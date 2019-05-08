Hong Kong actress Katherine Ho divorces husband after photos of her kissing billionaire surface

The former beauty pageant contestant divorced her 67-year-old husband after she was photographed kissing another man. — Picture from Instagram/katherine_hoyk

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — TVB actress Katherine Ho is the latest Hong Kong celebrity to court controversy after photos of her kissing billionaire Anson Chan became public.

The day after the photos surfaced, the 27-year-old announced her divorce from 67-year-old millionaire husband Wu Zicheng.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss Hong Kong 2014 contestant said that she and Wu have parted on “good terms” despite speculation that an affair with Chan might have broken up the marriage.

“We have decided to separate on good terms and will continue to be good friends,” she wrote according to a translation by entertainment portal Jayne Stars.

Reports have also cited Wu’s refusal to have children with Ho as a major factor in their split.

The couple were married for nine months after a courtship which lasted three years.

Prior to the divorce announcement, Ho and Chan were spotted partying in the Lan Kwai Fong district which is known for its vibrant nightlife.

The pair were photographed getting cosy on the dance floor and Chan was seen kissing the actress several times throughout the night.

The portal also stated that Chan’s family assets are worth more than a whopping HK$10 billion (RM5.3 billion).

Both Chan and Ho have refused to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Social media users were quick to draw connections between Ho, who appeared in the drama Deep in the Realm of Conscience, and fellow TVB actress Jacqueline Wong who also appeared on the show.

Wong has been embroiled in a scandal of her own after she was caught cheating on her boyfriend Kenneth Ma with married actor Andy Hui.