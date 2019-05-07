New featurette gives a closer look at the costumes from ‘Rocketman’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Rocketman’ that stars Taron Egerton as Elton John.

LOS ANGELES, May 7 — Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman that focuses on the fabulous costumes seen in the film.

The film which stars Taron Egerton as the legendary musician, will explore John’s life from his early days at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a superstar.

It will also highlight his relationship with his mother Sheila Eileen (Bryce Dallas Howard) and how he formed a partnership with collaborator Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). Richard Madden plays the singer’s long-time manager John Reid.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story — set to Elton John’s most beloved songs and performed by star Egerton — tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.”

Rocketman is set for US release on May 31.